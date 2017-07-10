Shehu Sani Attacks The ‘Leopards’ In Buhari’s Kingdom, Warns Them Of The ‘Lion’s’ Imminent Return

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Senator representing Kaduna at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has sent a chilling message to the ‘cabals’ in Nigeria’s seat of power, telling them to expect the return of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator who was speaking in parables, described the cabals as leopards who do not want the Lion to return to his kingdom.

He stated, however, that the Lion would return and those who did not want him back would be sent into hiding.

Check out his post on Facebook: “The crocodiles want fishes to quit the rivers; the pythons want to monopolize the forest. The Leopards, Cheetahs, Pumas, Jaguars and the Cougars want the Kingdom rearranged.

“When the Lion is back the Kingdom will be back to order.

“However, the Tiger is doing its best to keep the Kingdom in the absence of the Lion.

“But the Lion is the Lion. I admire the courage, the strength, the tenacity, the resilience and the spirit of the Lioness.”