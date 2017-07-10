Theresa May To Launch Fight-Back With ‘Fairer Britain’ Vow

Share this:

Theresa May is to say she has an “unshakeable sense of purpose” to build a “fairer Britain” in her first big speech since losing her majority.

The prime minister will say her commitment to changing the country is “undimmed” a year after taking office.

But she will acknowledge her reduced voting power in the Commons after her election gamble backfired.

And in the speech, on Tuesday, she will urge other parties to work with her on ideas to tackle “unfairness”.

Ministers loyal to Mrs May have dismissed reports of plots to remove her as drink-fuelled “gossip”, but Labour remains on an election footing, with leader Jeremy Corbyn saying he hopes for a fresh poll in September.

‘Gig economy’

Mrs May will return to the message from her first day in Downing Street last July, when she succeeded David Cameron, and vow to lead what she called a “one nation” government that works for all and not just the “privileged few”.

BBC political correspondent Chris Mason said: “You won’t hear anyone in Downing Street call it a re-launch or a fightback, but after the tumult, the commotion of the last few months – voluntarily calling an election in which she went backwards – Theresa May will this week attempt to regain the political initiative”.

Source: BBC News