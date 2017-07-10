Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray & Johanna Konta Target Quarter-Finals

Share this:

By Piers Newbery

BBC Sport at Wimbledon

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta will try to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals as the men’s and women’s fourth-round singles matches are played on Monday.

The pair will attempt to give Britain a man and woman in the last eight for the first time since 1973.

Sixth seed Konta plays France’s 21st seed Caroline Garcia in the opening match on court one at 13:00 BST.

Defending champion Murray plays Frenchman Benoit Paire on Centre Court at about 15:00.

A packed schedule includes eight men’s and eight women’s singles matches, and spectators began queuing over the weekend for the remaining tickets.

In the men’s draw, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Murray have 14 Wimbledon titles between them, while five-time champion Venus Williams is the only former winner in a fascinating women’s event.

The 37-year-old American opens play on Centre Court against 19-year-old Ana Konjuh of Croatia at 13:00.

“I guess when you walk on the court, I don’t think either of us is thinking about the age,” said Williams, playing her 20th Wimbledon.

“You’re thinking, ‘How do I win?'”

They will be followed on Centre Court by Murray against Paire, before Federer takes on Bulgarian 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov.

“He’s in the prime of his career you would think right now,” Federer said of Dimitrov.

“I expect that every time I have played him he has become better. I expect the same on Monday.”

On court one, Spain’s two-time winner Rafael Nadal faces 16th seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg in the second match, followed by Serbia’s Djokovic against unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

