FMBN Invests N1.4bn On Housing In Niger State

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria GVE – The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), has disclosed that over N1.4 billion was invested on 402 housing units in Niger State.

Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, FMBN Managing Director made the disclosure in Abuja, when the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Ahmed Ketso paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

Dangiwa listed the housing units to include the FMBN/Sintas Estate in Zuba with 92 units and FMBN/Jedo Ministerial Pilot Housing Scheme Estate in Suleja with 102 units.

Others include FMBN/Niima Shelter Ltd with 75 units and the FMBN/Sea Mountain Estate also in Minna with 133 units, which was recently commissioned.

The managing director who spoke on the National Housing Fund, (NHF) noted that a total of N249 million has been refunded to 3,549 contributors in line with the provision of the NHF Act.

“We commend the government of Niger State for providing a conducive environment that has allowed such level of investment.

“Niger State was one of the most consistent contributors to the NHF Scheme, but remittances were stopped due to no fault of the Bank.

“We will like to request the recommencement of the NHF contributions in the state,” he said.

Dangiwa called for partnership with the state government to ensure that its workers purchase available housing units at the FMBN-funded and non-funded housing estates within the state.

On issuance of title documents, he called for timely issuance and governor’s consent at concessionary rates to enable FMBN conclude mortgage transactions for housing units in the estates.

He added that, FMBN was ready to sustain its partnership with the state for its physical and economic development, especially in the area of affordable housing delivery.

“We also want to assure workers that all the loan facilities are at the affordable rate of six per cent, while the mortgage loan of five million naira and below and do not attract 10 per cent equity contribution or ten per cent perfection fees,” he said.

The FMBN boss assured that the new management of the bank was streamlining and improving the efficiency of the collection of the NHF.