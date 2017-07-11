NMA Raises Alarm Over Nigeria’s Negligence Of Hygiene; Informs Of Possible Ebola, Lassa Fever Return

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has alerted Nigerians on the need to raise their guard against another outbreak of Lassa fever and Ebola.

Dr. Tunde Olawepo, the Chairman of the association in Kwara, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin.

Olawepo also warned the country not to let down its guard against the deadly virus, Ebola and Lassa fever.

He noted that the government and people have relaxed measures that were initiated to contain the spread of Ebola at its outbreak in 2013.

According to him, surveillance of travellers entering the country has stopped just as people had relaxed with personal hygiene like regular washing of hands and use of sanitizers.

“People have stopped using hand sanitizers and frequent hand washing as before.

“We need to step up with preventive measures and this means people must keep up with hygiene at all times,” he said.

The physician warned that if these measures were not sustained these contagious diseases could resurface.

The NMA chairman also advocated for psychological examination of people aspiring to hold sensitive positions in the government.

He explained that psychopaths abound in society who appeared to be many normal, but need psychological examination to confirm the true state of health.

“Predicting signs of abnormality in people assigned with taking decisions that affect the country is a duty of the government,” he said.

Olawepo also urged Nigerians to be whistle-blowers against those who abuse hard drugs before driving as to promote a healthy society. (NAN)