‎Osinbajo Give Contractors Two Weeks To Complete Niger Bridge

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has given a two weeks ultimatum to contractors handling the temporary bridge project at Tatabu village in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State to complete the work.

The bridge which was washed away two months ago by flood, connects the North with the South-West geopolitical zone.

While inspecting the level of damage alongside the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, on Monday, the Acting president stressed the importance of the bridge adding that the bridge will be handled with all urgency.

He maintained that the government was looking at measures to address the menace of frequent collapse of bridges in the country.

He said, “This is an important route and we can assure you all that the temporary road will be done as fast as possible. We have got the assurances of the contractors handling the road. The road will be passable in a fortnight.

“The government will surely find a permanent solution to the frequent collapse of bridges along this very important highway which links the North and South-West geopolitical zone of the country.”

However, he said: “though there are challenges in moving materials from Jebba to the site due to the long queue of trailers, I can assure you that everyone is committed to making sure the road is made passable as quickly as possible.”

He further assured that the government, is working towards reviving the rail transportation system to reduce pressure on roads.

“The roads are not strong enough to take 70 to 80 tonnes of load; that is why we are working hard to make sure the rail network takes off as soon as possible.

“This is a huge nation with several road networks and we have to understand that most of the roads are taking much heavy traffic and tonnage than they can take,” he said.