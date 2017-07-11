Share this:

River Basin Has Been Abandoned For Years For This VERY Reason

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – It is no more news that the River Basins Authorities who are supposed to be the key drivers in the water sector have been comatosed for a very long time, investigations have revealed that this may not be far-fetched from the over politicization of the basin activities.

It was gathered that for a very long time, the RBDAS were been managed by non-professionals who were appointed by leaders of political party in power.

Interestingly, a careful study of the river basins previous budget showed that the authorities were made to execute projects that are irrelevant to their mandate.

The Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu in an interview with GVE, Abuja, Nigeria, said for many years the umbilical cord between the Ministry and river basins was detached, making it impossible for the ministry to supervise its activities.

He said: “Well, what you are saying is right. The River basins have been comatose, the river basins have been bastardised but what we are doing first of all, we have changed the management. Now we are putting professionals who know about irrigation, who know about water resource management, who know about development to man the river basins.

“Number two, we have an agenda, many years ago the umbilical cord between the Ministry and river basins was detached so the ministry was not really overseeing what they were doing as such, now we have changed that, we are putting a lot of focus in what they are doing, we are taking a lot of interest in what they are doing, we are scrutinising their budgets very well and for the first time in many years we have insisted that the river basins give us a four year strategic plan each one of them. So they have all produced their plan.”

The Minister stated that efforts have been put in place to ensure that only projects that are of relevance to agriculture were included in the budget of the river basins.

“Last year, I personally sat down with each of the river basins, I went through their budget line by line to ensure that only projects that have relevance to agriculture were included in their budget.

“If you checked the budget of last year, river basins are made to renovate class rooms, renovate health centres, buy sewing machines, buy tricycles, provide street lightings, these are not their business. we are getting a lot of problems because river basins are the darlings of our national assembly members but we are trying very hard to convince them that if we must do what we are supposed to do the river basins are to do what they are supposed to do which is to support agriculture, to be the backbone of dry season farming, they have to implement their mandate to the latter and not be bothered with these kind of additional information and projects that are totally irrelevant to their mandate.

” So we are working very hard on that. Besides we have already identified that the river basins will form the back bone to the agriculture agenda of this administration to diversify the economy. So it is a must that we must get them to work the way we want them to work,” he said.

As part of efforts to revitalize the river basins, he said the authorities have in their 2017 budget been encouraged to procure hydrological equipment for data management, collection adding that this is part of their mandate that was neglected.

“We are now getting them to take responsibility for catchment issues, in the budget this year we have encouraged them to buy a lot of hydrological equipment for data management, collection which is part of their mandate that they were not doing before. We have allowed them to invest more in equipment, you know under the technical committee on privatization and commercialization, all the non-water assets were sold so all their heavy plants and equipment that they use to maintain their irrigation were all sold up.

“So we are encouraging them to restock, and you will see this in the budgets that they are buying equipment. Above that, we have restored the agenda, there has long been a decision that the river basins must be commercialized, we will start with partial commercialization and then we go to full commercialization.

“The river basins it has been agreed will never be privatised but we feel they can be viable if they are commercialised and we are working towards that. So there is a lot of work in progress, I can tell you that the new management are up and doing, they are enthusiastic, we have also restored agriculture extension services to the river basins and we have specifically an Executive Director, Agricultural services in the river basins and their task is to reactivate the agricultural components,” he added.