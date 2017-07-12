Share this:

ABUJA: Limi Hospital Mgt Under Fire Over Poor Services

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Patients currently on admission at Limi Hospital situated behind National Headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Constituion Avenue are displeased with services of the hospital.

Some of the patients who decried poor nurse-patients services stressed lack of basic toiletries at the hospital’s rest rooms.

A female patient, who chose not to be mentioned was overheard shouting, “nobody should be rude to me again. I only requested for a private ward. That is not too much. I am gone.”

Another customer lamented that two hours after being received into the emergency unit, there was no doctor to attend to her.

She wondered how a private hospital had to operate in such practice.

At the paediatric section of the hospital, the patient had to put a call to Dr. Orji, one of the top management staffs to express her disappointment.

She wondered why only two doctors were assigned to cover the night shift considering size of the hospital, number of patients and likelihood for emergencies.

Her words: “It is worrisome. I have been coming here because of Dr. Orji. We come here everyday. When I started coming here, I notice you people give good medications but how is it possible that the toilets in the hospital don’t have tissue. How much will it cost to get at least the cheapest tissue paper in the toilets.

“At least somebody should be incharge to ensure something is done in that regard. It is very wrong for me. It is really not right for Limi.

“Look at the kind of people you have every year but what will you do to keep them back,” she lamented.

In his remark, Limi Operation Manager, Mercy Ijeke debunked the allegations saying the hospital has regulatory bodies that check the activities of the hospital from time to time.

“From what you are saying which is far from the truth, I believe that you have one aggrieved patient who has decided to take this up with us. You can come to our hospital on disguise to see what we do, I know patients have their grievances especially where things does not work the way the way they want I am sure this is one of such.

“We have regulatory bodies visiting, I wish to address the aggrieved patient and make sure that such ill treatment is not melted on her again.”

“I also assume that this patient has had an encounter with a nurse who has expressed negative attitude. I need to get facts to address this issue especially with the patient in question, with the number of nurses on my list, I can assume that it’s a particular nurse that does this, also will not want this to repeat itself on any patient that works into our hospital,” she said.