Centre Unfolds Plot To Destabilize Nigeria’s Sovereignity

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) – The Center for International and Strategic Studies, Abuja has unraveled plots by some foreign backed groups to destabilize and rubbish the sovereignty of the country.

A research work carried out by CISS revealed how some foreign elements have perfected plans to use some NGOs to further their evil agenda in the Nigeria.

The centre, in its recommendations called on the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo to sit up as the foreign elements have succeeded in poisoning the hearts of some Nigerians to cause confusion.

The research authored by Professor Shuabu Danfulani, a professor of law and Dr. Ifure, Secretary General of the Centre gave names of 23 persons and several organisations that may have been bought over by the foreign forces.

The Centre urged the Acting President and the Nigerian security agencies to study its report and recommendations in the overall interest of the the country’s sovereignty and its people.

The full report of the research addressed to the Acting President as obtained by our correspondent is attached below.

The Acting President,

Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Abuja.

Your Excellency Sir,

The Centre for International and Strategic studies wishes to bring to your notice a well-orchestrated plot by some group of persons masquerading under the umbrella of civil society organisations to destabilise Nigeria through their activities.

The groups, though bearing different names, however, their message are alarmingly the same in concept and dissemination.

Your Excellency, in the light of the above, the Centre for International and Strategic Studies commissioned a research work to bring to the knowledge of the Nigerian government this destabilisation plot, its masterminds and examples of the similarities in the conceptualisation and delivery of their messages.

This study identified three organisations: Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Inter-Society) and Amnesty International (AI)

Your Excellency, please find enclosed the research document and findings, which in our opinion would assist the relevant security agencies in the country, further understand the peculiarity of these organisations with a view to designing and implementing an appropriate counter-strategy.

Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.