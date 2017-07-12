Share this:

Lagos Speaker Condoles With Chief Bisi Akande Over Wife’s Death; Says Deceased Was A Mother To All

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) – The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has sent a message of condolence to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande over the death of his wife, Omowunmi.

Chief Akande, also a former Governor of Osun State, lost his wife early Wednesday. She was aged 73. The late Omowunmi Akande died at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The Lagos Assembly Speaker described the death of the Akande matriarch as coming when her wisdom and words of advice are still needed noting that those who have come in contact with her will attest to her humility, wisdom, care and courage especially the solid support she had provided for her husband all through.

“We will really miss Mama beause I know we still need her wisdom and words of advice. But we are happy that she lived a good life worthy of emulation,” Rt. Hon. Obasa said.

The Lagos Assembly Speaker stated further that, “Mama Akande was a caring and loving mother not only to her biological children but also to all of us who have come in contact with her while until her demise, she was an obedient, caring, loving, dutiful and loyal wife to our dear Chief Akande”.

While commiserating with the Akande family of Ila Orangun in Osun State, Rt. Hon. Obasa prayed that God gives the family the fortitude to bear the loss.