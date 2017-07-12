Share this:

Nigerian Man Beats Wife, Throws Her Down Two-Storey Building

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – A 35-year-old Nigerian man, Uche Chukwuka, has allegedly thrown his wife down a two -storey building after beating her up.

Chukwuka who appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on assault.

According to the Prosecutor, Inspector Godwin Oriabure, said the offence was committed on June 20 at about 7:30p.m. at the residence of the accused.

He explained that the accused committed the offence, following a heated argument with his wife, which led to a fight.

“The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a two-storey building, which caused her grievous body harm,” Oriabure stated.

He said the offences contravened sections 170 (a) and 173 of the Criminal Law Cap Ch, C17, Vol.3 Laws of Lagos State Nigeria, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges against him.

The magistrate, Mr. O.S. Aka-Bashorun, granted bail to Chukwuka in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be a community leader or Eze Ndigbo, whose name must be in the gazette of the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until August 8 for substantive trial.