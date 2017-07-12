Share this:

No Date Yet For Buhari’s Return – Osinbajo

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday, said although President Muhammadu Buhari is fast recuperating, the date for his return is yet to be decided.

Osinbajo said the President is in high spirits adding that he would soon return to Nigeria.

Buhari had been out of the country on Medical leave for over 60 days.

However, Osinbajo who left Nigeria on Tuesday afternoon to the United Kingdom told State House correspondents before the Federal Executive Council meeting that his visit to the President was simply to check on his general welfare and brief him on the latest developments.

“As you know, I went to see him to check up on him, to find out how he was doing, I had of course been speaking to him on the phone and I thought it would be a good thing to go and see him and to check up on how he was doing and also to brief him on developments back at home.

“We had a good time, we had a very good conversation on wide ranging issues – He is in very good spirits and he’s recuperating very quickly and he is doing very well,” he said.