Suspects In Court Over Tunisia Deadly Museum Attack

Suspects behind the March 2015 attack on the Bardo museum in the capital, Tunis in which 21 foreign tourists and a police officer were killed have appeared in court, AFP reports quoting court officials.

The so called Islamic State claimed the attack.

A defence lawyer Samir Ben Amor told AFP that 21 detained suspects, including two women were present at the unannounced hearing.

Another defence lawyer, Rafik Ghak says that nearly 30 people are also being tried in absentia. None of the suspects were named.

Since the revolution in 2011 over 120 security officers, and 20 civilians as well as 59 foreign tourists have been killed in militant attacks according to an official tally.

Over 5,000 Tunisians have left the country to join militant islamist groups mainly in Iraq, Syria and Libya, AFP reports.

Source: BBC News