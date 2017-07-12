Watermark Marketing Management Dubai Wins Gold At The 2017 Summit Creative Award

Share this:

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (GVE) — Out of more than 5,000 submissions from 21 countries, Watermark Marketing Management walked away with 1 Gold and 2 Bronze at the 2017 Summit Creative Award®. The agency received this recognition for creatives done for their client Wanzl Middle East as well as for their own work for industry promotion

“We first won the Summit Creative awards in 2016 and it was a huge motivation for us. We are happy that we were able to repeat our performance and win the Gold this year which had eluded us earlier. We have always aimed at providing the best service to our clients and the repeat win surely provides a reassurance that we are on the right track. We dedicate our win to our clients for their encouragement and support” – said –Aman Roy, General Manager Watermark Marketing Management.

Watermark Marketing Management is a Dubai based Boutique agency offering integrated marketing and creative services to their clients. The agency services a number of prominent multinational clients and has won numerous awards.

Mohit Ahuja, General Manager-Wanzl Middle East also seemed pleased with the result and had this to say – “We are extremely happy with the win and proud that the work done for our brand has got international recognition. The direct mail idea was a proactive solution from Watermark as they are aware that the trolleys are a focus area for us. The extremely short time in which this idea was conceptualized, produced and delivered deserved commendation. The direct mail was well received and serves as a table top with most of our clients resulting in constant recollection of the high standards our products bring to them. “

Wanzl Middle East is a German company specializing in shop fittings and trolleys. Catering to prestigious accounts like Carrefour, Lulu, Geant, Dubai Airport to name a few, Wanzl had entrusted Watermark with the project of promoting the trolleys to decision makers of various large supermarket chains through innovative ideas.

Entries in 20 major categories are judged against a stringent set of standards. During its blind judging (entering company names withheld) the Board of Judges search for and identify innovative and creative concepts, strong executions and user experience, and the ability to communicate and persuade. The Summit Creative Award (SCA) recognizes and celebrates the creative achievements of small and medium sized advertising agencies worldwide with annual billings under $30 million. Celebrating its 22nd year, the SCA has firmly established itself as the premier arbiter of creative excellence for firms of this size and has become a coveted honor.