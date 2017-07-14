Share this:

Flood: Niger, Kebbi 14 Others Get N1.6b Support

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Nigerian Government has approved release of N1.6 billion to Niger, Kebbi and other 14 States ravaged by flood across the nation.

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, said the huge sum should be drawn from the Ecological fund account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to Femi Adesina, the spokesperson of the presidency, the sun is to support residents in the affected States.

According to Adesina, Minister of Finance had been directed to release the money directly to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, for onward distribution to the affected states.

The benefiting states are Ekiti, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Lagos, Plateau, Sokoto, Edo and Bayelsa.