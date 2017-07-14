President Buhari And Osinbajo Are Pretty Much The Same – Lai Mohammed

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that there is no difference between Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made this statement on Thursday while addressing journalists at an event organised by the aviation round table, an industry pressure group.

According to the former APC spokesperson: “There is no division between the acting president and the cabinet, there is no division between the acting president and the president” while also urging the media to be responsible in its reportage about events happening in the country, stressing that “most of the people who consume these hate speeches don’t know much better, otherwise they will know that there is absolutely no truth in what is being circulated.

“All these talks about division, I think they are just fictions of the imagination but they have a purpose which is to weaken this government… to ensure that we are distracted and I’m happy that we as a government, we are resolved that this is a very trying time of Nigeria and we must all put in our best to ensure that this country remains one.”