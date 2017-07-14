Share this:

UN To Honour Late Osotimehin

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has said it will organise a memorial service to Honour the late Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNPF). Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin.

The global humanitarian body said it was a honour well deserved.

According to UNDP Communication Specialist, Lucky Musonda, the event will hold on Friday at the United Nations House, Diplomatic Drive, Central Business District (CBD), Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The late Osotimehin died on 4th June, 2017 in the United States.

He was 68.