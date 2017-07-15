Osun, UNICEF And Social Protection

To start with, that Osun’s hitherto sordid pass was as a result of the ineptitude of its past leaders and elders who preferred failure to bestowing a legacy worthy of remembrance on their words and deeds is no longer news. Also unhelpful were the global oil glut and the protracted currency collapse, which have forced many countries around the world to adopt painstaking measures to fill gaping holes in their public finances. That Governor Rauf Aregbesola was able to force a hole in a stone, in spite of its hardness, is a feat that must be commended by all.

In Osun, there are varieties of activities on Social Protection that have galvanized and driven the administration more rigorously. Prominent among them is Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES). It’s a radical, robust, market-development and character-building programme put in place by the government to tackle the annoying scourge of unemployment among our youths. Apolitical in concept and all-embracing in process, the Omoluabi ethos-inclined scheme has succeeded in mopping up more than 40,000 youths off our streets for productive engagement.

Next is the Osun School Feeding and Health Programme, aka O’MEAL. Formerly known as Home Grown School Feeding and Health Programme (HGSFP), OMEAL’s capacity has been strengthened under this administration to accommodate more beneficiaries. And, as at December 2016, the state government has spent more than N10billion to provide over-200 million plates of highly nutritious meals to pupils in its Elementary Schools across the state.

One major achievement of the scheme is the eradication of avoidable diseases among our students. For instance, before this administration came to power, it was discovered that 8 out of every 10 students had scurvy. But that has disappeared with the advent of OMEAL! Not only that, the scheme has never recorded any incidence of contamination or food poisoning since inception. Added to this is the reduction in unemployment through the absorption and empowerment of over-3000 community caterers.

Welcome ‘Agba Osun Elderly Persons Welfare Scheme’, proactively designed to cater to the needs of the elderly as well as enhance the socio-economic status of the critically vulnerable senior citizens in the state.

Through Osun Destitute Rehabilitation Programme (O’REHAB), mentally-challenged individuals are identified, rehabilitated and reunited with their families and the society. Not only that, previously mentally-challenged persons are taken through skills acquisition training in addition to moral and financial support, all geared towards ensuring proper reintegration into the society. O’REHAB also undertakes public enlightenment campaigns on the causes and treatment of mental disorder.