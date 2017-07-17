Brexit Talks Resume: Get Down To Business, David Davis Urges

Share this:

Brexit Secretary David Davis has called on both sides in the negotiations on the UK’s departure from the European Union to “get down to business”.

Mr Davis is in Brussels for a second round of formal talks on Brexit.

He said his priority was to “lift the uncertainty” for EU citizens living in the UK and Britons living in the EU.

The EU says there must be substantial progress on this – and on a financial settlement and the issue of the Irish border – before trade talks can begin.

‘Settled status’

Mr Davis said: “We made a good start last month, and this week we’ll be getting into the real substance.”

“Protecting the rights of all our citizens is the priority for me going into this round and I’m clear that it’s something we must make real progress on.”

The meeting comes after Chancellor Philip Hammond told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show that businesses were holding off from investing in the UK because of uncertainty about Brexit.

Earlier this month, Theresa May’s offer to give the three million EU citizens in the UK “settled status” after Brexit was immediately dismissed by European Council President Donald Tusk as “below our expectations”.

And Michel Barnier, the European Commission’s chief Brexit negotiator, has said there are still major differences between the EU and UK on the rights of EU citizens living in Britain.

Source: BBC News