Give Back To The Society; Olatoye Sugar Urges Fellow Politicians

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Despite the outcry in many quarters about the harsh economic situation of the country today, fate still has a way of beaming lucky smiles on some people. This was the case of some residents of Ibadan, Oyo state whose sad economic tales suddenly turns to jubilation at the Celebration of 30 years of broadcasting and journalism by ace broadcaster in Oyo state, Kola Olotu, who seizes the occasion to reach out to fans and reward his listeners over the past years.

The chairman of the occasion, Hon Temitope Olatoye Sugar congratulated the winners of the coveted prizes, encouraging them not to loose faith in government as the situation of the country will soon change for the better.

Hon Sugar who represents Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency of Oyo state have been at the forefront of youth empowerment and grassroot development especially for the generality of Oyo people through his Olatoye sugar foundation. He noted that events like this should be seen as an opportunity to make life better for the people who elected them to various position they occupy today.

A visibly elated petty trader who won one of the Toyota Camry cars donated by the Federal lawmaker for the raffle draw expresses joy that she has dismissed the possibility of owning a car in her lifetime. Other items donated by the Olatoye sugar foundation includes freezers, generators and motorcycles. She thanked God, the organiser of the event and the OSF for the kind gesture..

Reacting to the report of non performance by some politicians, Hon Olatoye says his empowerment programs cuts across the seven geopolitical zones of Oyo state without any discrimination or party affiliation. According to him, the Olatoye sugar foundation has carried out lots of poverty alleviation and empowerment programs, free medical care, where free eye glasses were given to people with eye problems. Rural electrification project in Igbo Elerin community where the foundation procured 361 poles as well as transformers ranging from 750 kva, 500 kva and 33kva respectively also form part of his efforts to bring development to the people and create employment opportunities for the youths.

Olatoye charges fellow politicians across party lines to imbibe the spirit of giving and not to neglect the electorates, stressing that to whom much is given, much should be expected. He seizes the opportunity to appeal to state governors with salary arrears to do everything in their powers to pay the people’s salaries as a labourer deserves his wages.