KBBO Group, Acquires 60 % Of Mobile Doctors

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates. (GVE) – Emirates Hospital, a member of KBBO Group, has acquired 60 per cent ownership of Mobile Doctors 24-7 (MD 24-7), a round-the-clock, state of the art Population Health Management provider. The acquisition makes KBBO Group the majority shareholder in MD 24-7, following its monumental success in what has been a transformational year.
Mobile Doctors 24-7, MD 2–47 is contracted with both public and private sectors to align consumers through its 24-7 Concierge services and payers by insuring appropriate evidence based medicine utilization. MD 24-7 has over 230 multinational corporate clients in multiple countries including employers, insurance carriers, brokerage firms, TPAs as well as telecom carriers such as Etisalat. MD 24–7 offers 24-hour medical and wellness concierge services to its over 145,000+ registered members.
Yazen Abu Gulal, KBBO Group CEO, said: “Mobile Doctors 24-7 is a valuable asset that is a natural fit for KBBO’s numerous healthcare assets such as Emirates Hospitals and CosmeSurge. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with MD 24-7’s Management team and moving forward with its worldwide growth.”
MD 24–7 offers bidirectional and integrated mobile application, state of the art 24-7 Call Center staffed with General Practitioners, Family Medicine specialists, Pediatricians, Psychiatrists, Pharmacists, Wellness Advisors, nurses and Case Managers. MD 24–7 also provides “Hospital at Home Program” which is licensed by Johns Hopkins University. This unique program with MD 24–7 proprietary Tele-monitoring technology and Virtual Clinics allows patients to be treated in the comfort of their homes and/or offices and at the same time save approximately 50% of alternative cost.
Raouf Khalil, Founder and CEO of Mobile Doctors 24-7, commented, “This is a critically important step forward in scaling our true healthcare solution that aligns both consumers and payers. The combination of our one of a kind delivery system with the support of KBBO Group and its strong presence in the healthcare sector assures MD 24-7 future is in good hands.”
MD 24–7 is designed to provide integrated concierge health care services at the time and place of consumers’ choice as well as insuring appropriate level of care on behalf of the payers.