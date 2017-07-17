KBBO Group, Acquires 60 % Of Mobile Doctors

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates. (GVE) – Emirates Hospital, a member of KBBO Group, has acquired 60 per cent ownership of Mobile Doctors 24-7 (MD 24-7), a round-the-clock, state of the art Population Health Management provider. The acquisition makes KBBO Group the majority shareholder in MD 24-7, following its monumental success in what has been a transformational year.

Mobile Doctors 24-7, MD 2–47 is contracted with both public and private sectors to align consumers through its 24-7 Concierge services and payers by insuring appropriate evidence based medicine utilization. MD 24-7 has over 230 multinational corporate clients in multiple countries including employers, insurance carriers, brokerage firms, TPAs as well as telecom carriers such as Etisalat. MD 24–7 offers 24-hour medical and wellness concierge services to its over 145,000+ registered members.

Yazen Abu Gulal, KBBO Group CEO, said: “Mobile Doctors 24-7 is a valuable asset that is a natural fit for KBBO’s numerous healthcare assets such as Emirates Hospitals and CosmeSurge. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with MD 24-7’s Management team and moving forward with its worldwide growth.”