Navy Warns Troublemakers Against LG Elections In Lagos

Ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State, Nigerian Navy has advised political parties members and individuals to steer clear of any form of violence during the exercise.

The navy said it would not hesitate to come down heavily on individuals, who failed to abide by the law and maintain peace during the election.

Speaking at the maiden edition of Nigerian Navy Forward Operations Base, Badagry Show of Force, Commanding Officer, Navy Captain Olushina Ojebode, said the Navy and other sister agencies would not take chances in the border town of Badagry before, during and after the elections.

The commanding officer said the agencies are united in their resolve to ensure the people are safe and secured before and during the elections.

He said: “We also want to show the people that we are united in our resolve to ensure that they are safe and secured before, during and after the council elections.”

The commanding officer, however, denied any knowledge of violence but pointed out that they are being security conscious due to recent happenings in riverine communities of the state.

“This area does not have that kind of precedence but in the light of happenings in the riverine communities of the state, you heard of what happened in Ikorodu and Ibese, we don’t want to take chances, we want to ensure we are ready incase we are called upon to support the police,” he noted.

Source: SUN