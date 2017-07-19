Buhari Is Not For You, Nigerians; Check Out Who He Gets Orders From

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari’s close ally for 40 years, Lawal Idris, has revealed that the Nigerian leader belongs, not to Nigerians, but to his uncle, Mamman Daura.

The president’s ally who spoke with Daily Trust, informed that Buhari got many of his ministers and staff through Mamman, adding confidently that “Buhari knows I know and Mamman knows I know. I am an insider not an outsider.”

Lawal also added that Mamman is a very sneaky fellow and is the cause of all Buhari’s problems.

“All the problems of Buhari were caused by Mamman – He is the Godfather of Buhari’s problems. I know, he knows too, but I don’t know if Buhari knows. The problem is that the godfather never sleeps, which is Mamman Daura,” he noted.

The 69-year-old man noted further, that as long as Buhari does not get Mamman away from his side, his problems will continue, adding that Buhari has been possessed by evil people.

“I told Buhari even before the election was won that ‘evil people have possessed you'”

“No doubt Buhari is a trustworthy person, not just to me, not just to the North but the whole world. I still trust him and as at today, nobody can say that Buhari is corrupt: people around him may be,” Lawal offered!