El-Rufai To Chair Restructuring Committee As APC Bows To Pressure

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state will head a committee to kick start the restructuring of Nigeria, Global Village Extra has gathered.

This much was revealed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) who set-up a 10-man committee to articulate the Party’s position on Nigeria’s restructuring.

The statement signed by the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party noted that since “the concept of restructuring has assumed different meanings across the six geo-political zones of the country following the renewed agitations, it was important to establish a common meaning that will be acceptable to all.”

Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi will function as committee secretary as well as other members; Governors Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), and ex-governor Oserheimen Osunbor (Edo).

Also included in the committee are: the APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso; APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi; and Hajiya Fatima Balla.