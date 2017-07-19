Fashion Police: Bills QB Tyrod Taylor honored In Sports Illustrated’s 2017 ‘Fashionable 50’

Share this:

Win or lose, Tyrod Taylor always dresses to impress.

The Buffalo Bills’ quarterback’s impeccable sense of style was honored recently by Sports Illustrated, which named Taylor “Most Consistent” in its second annual “Fashionable 50,” list, which appears in the July 24 edition and honors “the world’s most stylish athletes.”

SI’s Jamie Lisanti collaborated with a panel of stylists, executives, journalists and other influencers in the fashion industry to come up with the list, which is topped by 2017 “Fashion MVP” Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Taylor is joined on the list by an accomplished list of athletes that includes the following: Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, Cristiano Ronaldo, Conor McGregor, Tom Brady, Bryce Harper, Skylar Diggins, Shaun White, Genie Bouchard and more. “From statement-making suits and signature sneakers, to chic red carpet dresses and cool accessories, athletes have long been on the leading edge of the fashion conversation,” reads the description of the issue.

Regarding Taylor, “The Bills quarterback easily transitions from tailored, three-piece suits to polished street-style looks—and he always does it with ease,” reads his description. Fashion expert and consultant Kesha McLeod says of the Bills’ quarterback “when it comes to style he can be completely versatile in every moment.” Taylor is expected to attend SI’s Fashionable 50 event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The issue will be available on newsstands Thursday.

Source: (BN) blitz