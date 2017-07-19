Meet Former UNILAG SUG President Who Says He Is The Awaited Jesus Christ

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – A former president of the University of Lagos Students’ Union, Omowole Isaac Omogoroye, has declared himself as the Jesus Christ that the people of the world have been waiting for.

In an interview with SaharaTV, the man stated that he is the only son of God and that he is the next Nigerian president who will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, he has been appearing to different countries of the world as the awaited son of God expected to redeem the world.

Nigeria, the man confirmed, would also change her name to New Jerusalem of the Bible as he is set to take over Aso Rock as the next president to rule the country.

“Today I’m appearing to the whole world as the one and only son of God expected back to life and I come in the new name of God as documented in the only living book the bible in revelation chapter 3 v 17.

“Revelations chapter 2:5, 2:7, and 2: 1. What I’m trying to say is that I’m the awaited Jesus Christ. My mission here is to let the world know that Jesus Christ is back.

“No man born of a woman will come from the sky down. It was only a parable in the bible. I’m here to decode that parable in revelation. I’m the Jesus Christ the bible is talking about,” Omowole stated in the interview.