Nigerian Senate Approves Whistle Blower Protection Bill

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday approved the whistleblower protection bill.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, through his verified twitter account @bukolasaraki restated commitment of the Senate to the fight against corruption.

The bill is expected to promote citizen participation in the fight against corruption by protecting genuine whistleblowers against any forms of attack or threats.

The bill also specifies who is qualified enough to make disclosure of improper conducts, procedures for making disclosures and the protection.

According to bill, “a person who makes the disclosure shall not be subject to victimization by his or her employers or fellow employees.”

It stated further that the whistleblower who makes disclosure has right to take legal action, if he or she is victimized, dismissed, suspended, declared redundant, transferred against his or her will or harassed.

However, following passage of the bill, some Nigerians also asked the Senate president to confirm appointment of Magu as Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).