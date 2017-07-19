‘Sanchez Is Not For Sale’ – Arsene Wenger

Share this:

Arsenal’s coach, Arsene Wenger has refuted even the slightest speculation that Chilean Forward Alexis Sanchez may be sold this summer.

Sanchez initially told Chilean media he wants to play in Europe’s top competition, which the Gunners failed to qualify for after their fifth-placed Premier League finish, and that a decision over his future rests with Arsenal.

Wenger remains adamant Sanchez will not be leaving the Emirates this summer, though, revealing the club’s stance is already clear.

“The decision has been made and we will stick to that,” Wenger said of Sanchez, who is still a target for Manchester City according to Sky sources.

“The decision is not to sell.”

Wenger, whose side are preparing for a pre-season game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, played down Sanchez’s comments regarding Champions League football.

“I don’t give too much importance to things that are translated, you know,” he added. “The whole interview that I got didn’t really mean that.

“The main focus for us is to concentrate on the Premier League and the Premier League for me today is more important than the Champions League.”

Source: HERALD NEWS