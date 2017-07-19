Wife Seeks Dissolution Of 13-Years Marriage Over Seizure Of Menstrual Pad

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, Abuja, Nigeria, GVE – For seizing her menstrual pad by her husband, housewife, Mrs. Kafayat Akinade, Wednesday appealed to a Grade C Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan, in South West Nigeria to dissolve her marriage.

She told the court headed by Chief Mukaila Balogun of repeated abuse by the husband Mr. Muideen Akinade all through her 13 years in the marriage.

Mrs. Akinade further accused her husband of picking her menstrual pads for unknown reason.

“I live like a slave in my husband’s house without proper care. I shouldered the responsibility of our three children and never experienced happiness since I married him.

“I left his house seven months ago when I sensed that my life was in danger, but he did not bother to beg me to return, instead, he cursed my mother and threatened to kill me with charm.

“I pray the court to dissolve the marriage so that I can have peace of mind, the court should also order him to be responsible for the upkeep of the three kids,” she said.

She threatened to kill herself if the court declines her request, adding that she had made up her mind to end the union.

In his reaction, Akinade denied all the allegations, but accused the wife of adultery. He was against the dissolution of the marriage, asking the court to settle the matter.

According to the Nigerian news agency, the defendant alleged that one of his apprentices slept with his wife when he traveled.

However, Balogun said the evidences of parties had shown that there was no more love in the union.

He dissolved the marriage and ordered the man to take custody of the first child, while the second and third children should remain with their mother.

He also directed the respondent to pay N7, 000 monthly allowances for the children up keep.