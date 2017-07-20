Share this:

Become Media Entrepreneurs, Alumni Tell MAPOLY Students

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) – The 1992 set of the Association of Mass Communication Students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, Ogun State have told the Mass Communication students of the institution to explore how to become media entrepreneurs instead of looking for white-collar jobs.

Officials and members of the set, known as AMACOS ’92, said this on Tuesday when they came to their alma mater, which was known as Ogun State Polytechnic during their time in the school, for a mentoring programme in the department.

The association, during the programme, taught the students practical aspects of public relations, advertising, print journalism, broadcast journalism and blogging to mark their 25 years post-graduation anniversary from the institution.

The programme, which had as theme: “Classroom Experience and Post-Classroom Reality,” was held at the auditorium of the Mass Communication Department.

It had in attendance were the Rector, MAPOLY, Prof. Oludele Itiola; the Director, School of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Goke Raufu; the Head of Department, Kolawole Amos; and the Sub-Dean, Lekan Oketokun.

An alumnus and Founder, Rave FM 93.7, Osogbo, Osun State, Femi Adefila, who spoke on: “How to become a successful media entrepreneur,” told the students that the days of white-collar jobs were gone, advising them to develop the mentality of job creators.

Adefila urged them to have the “can-do spirit” because, according to him, nothing is impossible.

“You must be pregnant with ideas and deliver it. You should dream big and always think out of the box. At times, there may not even be any box,” he stated.

Another alumnus and Editor, Nigerian Tribune, Debo Abdulai, who spoke on: “How a journalist can remain relevant in today’s newspaper world,” noted that for a journalist to stand out, he or she must be creative and constantly seek knowledge by reading wide.

Abdulai also listed adaptability, carving a niche for oneself, taking initiatives, integrity and nurturing relationship as some of the ingredients that would make the students relevant in the media practice after leaving school.

He noted that the media industry, especially print journalism, in the country was striking, as circulation had dropped, identifying online media as the biggest threat.

“Your success as a journalist isn’t just dependent on the right skills and experience, it is dependent on you showing initiative. How you show initiative plays an active role in your career and it determines how far you will go in your career,” he said.

The Publisher, The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, who spoke on online publishing, allayed the fears that online journalism might kill newspapers, arguing that newspapers would continue to survive despite the penetration of online media.

Oladipo challenge the students to start making money from their smart phones even while in school.

The Vice-Chairman of AMACOS ’92, Adekunle Adeshina, speaking on public relations, urged the students to dare to be different in whatever they were involved in.

“Walk with confidence and engage in self improvement,” Adeshina said.

The “hairman of the set, Adekunle Adams, said the association in the past had donated equipment worth over N2 million to the department.

The ex-students equally donated a giant generator to the department on Tuesday.

Adams expressed the support of the set for the transformation of MAPOLY to a university of technology.

Appreciating the former students, the Rector, who was represented by Raufu, said the Department of Mass Communication was the flagship of the institution.