‎Deport Nigerian Citizens With Dignity; Government Tells Italy

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Nigerian government has urged Italy to ensure that immigrants due for deportation in her country are medically fit and deported with dignity and respect.

The Foreign Affairs permanent secretary, Sola Enikanolaiye, stated this when the outgoing Italian Ambassador to Nigeria, Fulvio Rustico paid him a courtesy call in Abuja.

According to him, Italy, being the major arrival point for Nigerian migrants en route to Europe, have deported hundreds of Nigerians for various immigration offences.

He commended the Italian envoy for his pivotal role in the implementation of agreement on Migration between both countries.

On his part, Rustico noted the six-decade bilateral relations between Nigeria and Italy, saying the ties was re-launched through high-level exchange of visits by most senior government officials of both countries.

He expressed satisfaction over the increasing bilateral trade volume between both countries, stressing that Italy was positioned to engage in industrial development of Nigeria, including agriculture and oil & gas.

He said the enormous investment potentials in Nigeria has made it a priority for Italy’s investment hub.