Kogi Bans ASUU Over Protracted Strike Action

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Kogi State, Nigeria has placed a ban on the Kogi State Chapter of the Academic staff union of Universities ASUU with immediate effect.

This is following a protracted strike action by staff of the university which has led to the closure of the institution.

Governor of the State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello declared this on Wednesday after an emergency state Executive committee meeting.

According to him, the decision became necessary as all efforts to make members of the institution see reasons for the calling off their over six months old strike action has failed.

He said, “Throughout last week, I undertook a tour of the tertiary institutions in Kogi State with a view to having first-hand information about the problems in the schools, but while others have since resumed, ASUU-KSU have refused to call off their strike action. “as a government, we have fulfilled over 90 percent of their demand and have even gone a step further to pay all outstanding salaries of both cleared and uncleared staff including those that have committed one crime or the other”.

He noted that ASUU’s decision to shut down the institution had resulted in increase in violent crimes on Ayingba and its environs.

He added that:“as a responsible government who has high regard for education as the pillar of the future of the state, we cannot afford to fold our hands and watch the future of our youths mortgaged”.

The governor also ordered the striking lecturers back to work failure of which they should consider themselves out of job in the institution.