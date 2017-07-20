Port Efficiency: NIMASA DG Lists Game Changing Strategies To Make African Ports Competitive



The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr Dakuku Peterside has listed what he termed game changers that will make Ports on the African Continent to be globally competitive to include investment in world class infrastructure, strengthen Regulatory Frameworks:, Enhance Institutional Cooperation, implementation of one-stop portals like the national single window and adequate Investment in human capital.





Dr Dakuku stated this while delivering a paper on the Significance of Maritime Regulations and Competitiveness of African Ports at the conference on Port Development, which took place in Accra Ghana.



In his words “African Ports have fallen far behind our global peers on key performance indicators. Cargo spends nearly three weeks on average in Sub-Saharan African ports, compared to less than a week in large ports in Europe, Latin America and Asia. We are below the global average on three key productivity measures of ports: gross moves per hour, berth moves per hour and man-hours per move”.



He noted that for Port operations on the African continent to experience appreciable improvement, Agencies in the port community must work together to implement integrated and sustainable solutions to the identified challenges.



The NIMASA DG restated the Agency’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of Ports in Nigeria and enable competitiveness on the African continent via the effective implementation of the Merchant Shipping Act, NIMASA and the Cabotage Act by ensuring that regulating the maritime sector with the use of these instruments does not hinder efficiency and negatively affect business operations in the Ports.