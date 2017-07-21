Nigerian Government Bows To Pressure; Orders Immediate Separation Of CRK From IRK Curriculum

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Finally, the Nigerian government has ordered the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) to immediately separate the Christian Religious Knowledge and Islamic Religious Knowledge subjects in the basic education curriculum.

The merger of both subjects under the Civic Education in the new curriculum had generated much controversies between religious leaders .

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in a meeting with education stakeholders from six geo-political zones and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) gave the directive in Abuja.

Adamu, who spoke through the Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah, said the directive to separate the subjects became necessary because of the various complaints by Nigerians, especially the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that has been vociferous about the issue.

According to him, the two subjects were collapsed by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration to reduce the number of subjects offered by pupils and students in schools.

“There is this controversy over the merger of CRK and IRK in the school curriculum. There were complaints by parents that children were overloaded with so many subjects and the recommendation then was to merge one or two subjects. Unfortunately, water and oil were merged together and it is not working.

“So, to save ourselves the agony, the two subjects should be separated. We push that to the NERDC,” he said.

The Minister further expressed the Federal Government FG’s commitment to revamping the education sector and appealed to state governments as well as relevant stakeholders to support the federal government effort.

He stressed the need for credible and reliable data, saying;”We recognize that the task of revamping the education sector is challenging, the ministry of education cannot do it alone. Our task is to coordinate national efforts to meet our national goals and objectives.

“It is our believe that with good planning, appropriate investment of resources, transparency, due process, effective collaboration and coordination of inputs and activities of government and that of all stakeholders, we will realize our vision of providing quality education to build and sustain adequate human capital for national development.”