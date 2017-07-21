Read Why Accidents Still Persists On Nigerian Highways

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigerian Government has attributed some of the accidents on its roads to lack of proper use, abuse or inadequacy of traffic signage.

It stated that the trend of defacing, damaging and removing road signs across the country is quite alarming, hence the need for relevant authorities to enact laws that will checkmate the "ugly trends".

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing (Works and Housing Sector), Alhaji Mohammed Bukar, stated this at the meeting of the Permanent Secretaries at the 23rd National Council on Works.

He said the meeting will to this end, consider the report of the meeting of Directors with a view to making recommendations to be considered by the council on ways to address the menace.

He urged the Council to come up with decisions that will ensure provision and compliance with the use of standardized road signage.

“there is need for synergy amongst the three tiers of government (Federal, States and Local Government Authorities) to ensure effective implementation of the Council’s decisions”.