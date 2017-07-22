Share this:

JUST IN! Two Badoo Cult Members Reportedly Nabbed In Ikorodu

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Punch is reporting that two Badoo Cult members have been nabbed in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

According to the report, the cult members were arrested in Ikorodu which has been under the attack of the deadly group for about two years now, and handed over to the police officers at Beach Road, Ebute, Ipakodo.

As at the time of putting this report together, there was no concrete development about the case but feelers say the recent arrest of the dreaded group is a pointer to the fact that security in Ikorodu is getting better.

While some believe that the body language of the security agents in the area may have further reduced the effects of the terrorists on the residents of the area.