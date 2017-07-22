Share this:

Nigerian Woman Jailed For Committing Adultery

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – A 23-year-old Nigerian woman, Rose James has been jailed for two months for committing adultery.

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday handed Rose the sentence or an option of N10,000 fine.

The presiding judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, said the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

“You should always set your goals right, this will also serve as deterrent to others would be offenders,” Sadiq said

The defendant had earlier blamed her husband for her promiscuity saying: “my husband does not treat me right, but this new man does, he buys clothes and other things.”

The prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, had told the court that James Olanga, the husband of Rose, had reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station, on July 17.

Dalhatu said the complainant reported that his wife committed adultery and got pregnant for another man.

During police investigation, she confessed to the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under Section 387 of the Penal Code.