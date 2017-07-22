Share this:

Prof Pat Utomi Should Contest A Councillorship Position – Ex-Governor

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Professor Pat Utomi has been asked to contest for a councillorship post in Delta state in order to learn about governance.

This was the counsel of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, the immediate past governor of Delta state during a stakeholders’ meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Asaba, the state capital, on Friday, 21 July.

Uduaghan stated that allegations of financial mismanagement made about his administration by Utomi were false and urged the Lagos-based economist to consider actualizing his political ambition by first contesting for Councillorship position to get basic facts on issues affecting governance in the state.

“If Prof Utomi attends any of the meetings, he will not spend more than five minutes.”

“He bragged about his reach internationally, how he was going to bring international investors and we had to partner with him to organize a business forum outside the country with Nigerians in the diaspora for us to get the investors, but he did not spend five minutes before he left us, no investor came to the state through him.

“You people should ask Prof, where is the Silicon Valley? He took us to his home town, Ibusa for the foundation laying ceremony of Silicon Valley, till date, there is nothing to show that the project has commenced.

“He has contested for the presidency, he now wants to be the governor but, I think he should start from his Ward, he should contest for Councillor,” Dr Uduaghan advised, amid a thunderous applause from the excited members of the PDP.