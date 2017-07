Share this:

SEE Shocking Pictures From Flooded Areas In Ogun State

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – A Facebook user has sent a series of pictures depicting the aftermath of the rainfall that shook residents of Sango Otta in Ogun state on Saturday, 22 July.

The pictures showed that some cars were submerged into the water with people also finding it difficult to move from one part of the road to another.