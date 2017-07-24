FINALLY! 15 Political Parties Throw Weight Behind Restructuring, Chart New Course For Nigeria

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigerians’ bid for a restructuring of the country may soon see the light of the day after 15 political parties threw their weight behind the idea.

The parties on the platform of the Coalition for New Nigeria (CNN) through its National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, who addressed journalists on Monday in Abuja, said the coalition was determined to chart a new course for Nigeria.

“Our goal will be to create jobs for all those who want to work and economic opportunity for all who want to achieve.

“Our immediate task will be to strive to heal the wounds of the past through reclamation, reconciliation and reformation.

“We are committed to the economic, political and internal restructuring of Nigeria as well as empowering of our youths, women and persons with disability through well-articulated policies toward a better Nigeria,” Alhaji Abdulsalam said.

The 15 political parties in the coalition are Labour Party, African Democratic Congress, National Action Council, Democratic People’s Congress, Progressive People’s Alliance, People for Democratic Change and Democratic Alternative.

Others include Better Nigeria Progressive Party, Action Alliance, United Democratic Party, Peoples Party of Nigeria, Advanced Congress of Democrats, Young Democratic Party and Mega Progressive Peoples Party.