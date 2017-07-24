Goodnews: 468 Army Lieutenants Promoted To Captain (SEE FULL LIST)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – A total of 468 soldiers have been promoted from the rank of lieutenant to captain in the Nigerian Army.

This was revealed in a circular exclusively obtained by Premium Times, an online newspaper in Nigeria, which revealed that the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, elevated the officers on July 19 following earlier approval by the Nigerian Army Council.

The promotions will take effect from June 2016 for some officers and from November 2017 for many others. This is coming after the last promotion exercise in December 2016 which saw 227 officers elevated to different ranks, including 21 to major-general.

“Officers will not wear their new ranks until they are officially authorised by their commanders,” the memo, signed by I.O. Rabiu, a major general and Military Secretary, said.

