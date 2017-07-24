Unbelievable! Northern Group Vows To Follow Biafra If Nigeria Breaks Up

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – A northern group under the umbrella of the Centrum Initiative for Development and Fundamental Rights Advocacy, has vowed to go with Biafra should Nigeria split into parts.

The group’s coordinator, Dr. John Danfulani, made this assertion in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, when he paid a solidarity visit to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, the people of Southern Kaduna (where his group is domiciled) “share a lot of values in common with Biafrans,” and would not hesitate to follow them “if Nigeria breaks up.”

While decrying the fate of minority ethnic nationalities in Southern Kaduna who are mostly Christians, Danfulani condemned what he called “government’s indifference” to their ordeals following incessant “unprovoked attacks by herdsmen.”

“If Nigeria breaks up, we won’t go with the North. Certainly, we will go with Biafra because we share a lot in common.

“We can form a confederation based on agreement. It is better for us because we are safer in Biafra.

“In the North, they don’t like us because we don’t pray like them. So, it is better we follow those who share the same faith and values with us,” he stated.