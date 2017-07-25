Acting President Osinbajo Set To Inaugurate Two Ministers On Wednesday

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Reports from Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital, have it that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will swear in the two ministers-designate, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) on Wednesday, 25 July.

This much was confirmed by Daily Trust’s sources in the presidency who hinted that every plan has been concluded ahead of the inauguration on Wednesday.

Ocheni and Hassan’s nominations were confirmed by the Senate about three months ago.

Ocheni is to replace the late former Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi; while Hassan is to replace Amina Mohammed who resigned as Minister of Environment to become the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.