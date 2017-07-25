Djokovic To Miss US Open Tennis

Share this:

Serbian Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the U.S. Open due to his elbow injury, his country’s media reported, citing the country’s Davis Cup team doctor.

Djokovic, a former world number one, retired hurt during the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and said he was considering taking a break from playing to recover from the long-standing injury to his right elbow.

Serbia’s Sportski Zurnal reported that the 30-year-old could face up to 12 weeks on the sidelines.

“He has a bruised bone due to excessive playing,” it quoted Zdenko Milinkovic as saying.

“Novak is in Toronto undergoing some further tests with specialists.”

The 12-times grand slam champion won the U.S. Open in 2011 and 2015. This year’s tournament, which begins on Aug. 28 will offer a record $50.4 million in prizes, according to the organizers, United States Tennis Association, USTA.

Winners of the men’s and women’s singles titles will each earn $3.7 million, while runners-up will pocket $1.825 million from the $50.4 million total pot.

The men’s and women’s doubles champion teams will each earn $675,000, also the highest in U.S. Open history.

The qualifying tournament for the season’s final grand slam will offer more than $2.9 million in prize money, a 49.2 percent increase from 2016.

“Five years ago, we committed to the players that total player compensation for players would reach $50 million at the U.S. Open, and we are honouring that commitment,” USTA President Katrina Adams said in a statement.

Source: NAN