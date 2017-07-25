“I Am Making Good Progress,’’ Buhari Tells Conde

Share this:

Recuperating President Muhammadu Buhari has written to thank the President of Guinea, Mr. Alpha Conde, for the nationwide prayers held last week by Guineans for his recovery and good health.

In the letter dated July 24, 2017, President Buhari, said that the action of Conde, “ is a gesture that I will forever cherish and treasure’’.

According to Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Buhari had earlier phoned Conde on the subject.

Conde is the current Chairman of the Assemblies of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

“I thank you for your kind and thoughtful action in organizing nationwide prayers for my good health. It is a gesture that I will forever cherish and treasure.

“Your Excellency will be pleased to hear that I am making good progress, and as soon as doctors advise, I shall return to my duties and continue serving the Nigerian people who elected me and are daily praying for my recovery.”

In an earlier letter, President Buhari had also accepted his nomination as leader of the “2018 AU Theme on the Fight Against Corruption”.

Buhari’s nomination came from African leaders at the 29th Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 4, 2017.

“While thanking you for the kind words and for the nomination,” the President wrote to Conde, “I wish to express my readiness to accept this new important role and to reiterate my commitment to contribute towards our collective efforts to strengthen good governance and development on the continent.

“I, therefore, look forward to working closely with you in the realization of this objective.”

Buhari on Sunday had a launch with leadership of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in London.

Reporting on the meeting, Governor Rochas Okorocha said President Buhari was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

Okorocha gave this report in a telephone conversation Reported by President Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

According to Adesina, the Imo state governor said the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch, and it was very clear from the discussions that he followed developments at home very closely.

He said the President was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state.

He also asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, the President just laughed, describing such negative reports as lies.

Governor Okorocha said President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies. He, instead, sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

According to the governor, Nigerians don’t have to worry at all,adding that President Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

“By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time,” Governor Okorocha noted.

Governors Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa; Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna; Yahaya Bello of Kogi; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, were also in the delegation.

Source: NAN