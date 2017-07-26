80 Days After Buhari’s London Trip, Gov Says Sickness Has Badly Affected His Health

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President Muhammadu Buhari’s sickness seems to have taken its toll on his health, about 80 days after leaving Nigeria to seek medical attention in the United Kingdom, Sahara Reporters’s source has said.

About seven Nigerian governors traveled to the United Kingdom to meet with President Buhari on Wednesday and one of them informed that he was delighted to see the national leader in person after so many weeks of uncertainty.

Buhari was said to be “much better shape than earlier speculated,” and in full control of his faculties.

“Yes, the illness had taken a toll on his health,” he said, describing Buhari’s walk as “okay” if his advanced age is factored in.

“I did not notice any remarkable change in his voice,” the governor stated.

“After all, he has left the country in a very capable hand, fiercely loyal, competent, cerebral and unambitious,” the governor said, while asking President Buhari to heed doctor’s advice