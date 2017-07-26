Share this:

CBN Governor Reveals Cogent Reasons Nigeria May Remain Longer In Recession

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – If the analysis of Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is anything to go about, Nigeria may still be swimming deep in the ocean of recession.

Emefiele stated categorically that if bold policies are not activated to support the current fragile growth, Nigeria may stay longer in the economic downturn.

The CBN governor made this remark after the monetary policy meeting on Tuesday , where he also stated that forecast available to the committee shows that Nigeria’s recovery from recession remains very fragile and must be supported to avoid another recession.

According to The reports, he said: “Available forecasts of key macroeconomic indicators point to a fragile economic recovery in the second quarter of the year.

“The Committee cautioned that this recovery could relapse in a more protracted recession if strong and bold monetary and fiscal policies are not activated immediately to sustain it.

“Thus, the expected fiscal stimulus and non-oil federal receipts, as well as improvements in economy-wide non-oil exports, especially agriculture, manufacturing, services and light industries, all expected to drive the growth impetus for the rest of the year must be pursued relentlessly.”

Emefiele also added: “The Committee expects that timely implementation of the 2017 Budget, improved management of foreign exchange, as well as security gains across the country, especially, in the Niger Delta and North Eastern axis, should be firmly anchored, to enhance confidence and sustainability of economic recovery.

“The Committee identified the downside risks to this outlook to include weak financial intermediation, poorly targeted fiscal stimulus and absence of structural programme implementation.

“The MPC noted the widening fiscal deficit of N2.51 trillion in the first half of 2017 and the growing level of government indebtedness and expressed concern about the likely crowding out effect on private sector investment.

“The constrained growth in the monetary aggregates provides evidence of weak financial intermediation in the banking system arising from the constraints imposed by developments in the macroeconomy.”