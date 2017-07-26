SAD: How 9 Soldiers Died While Rescuing 10 NNPC Staff Kidnapped By Boko Haram

Share this:

(GVE) – Nine soldiers have reportedly lost their lives while rescuing 10 NNPC staff who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists.

According to information made available by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, on Wednesday, the bodies of an officer, eight soldiers and a civilian, who died in the incident have been recovered and have been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the escort and team of Nigerian National Petroleum Company staff returning from oil exploration at Barno Yasu, Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno on Tuesday.

“On receipt of the information, the Brigade mobilised and sent reinforcement, search and rescue party that include the Armed Forces Special Forces and guides that worked and pursued the terrorists throughout the night.

“So far, they have rescued all the NNPC staff and recovered the corpses of the Officer, eight soldiers and a civilian who have been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“The team recovered 4 vehicles one of which include a gun truck mounted with an Anti-Aircraft Gun, two white Hilux taken away from NNPC staff and one blue Hilux belonging to CJTF.

“The team also recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition, several spare tyres, many jerry cans containing Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant, assorted drugs, Improvised Explosive Device making materials, reflective jackets and a Motaorola handheld radio, among others.

“The team also neutralised many of the terrorists,” the Army Chief explained.