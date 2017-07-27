Share this:

Court Frees Man Who Names Dog Buhari

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – A magistrate court in Sango-Otta, Ogun State Nigeria has dismissed all charges against Joachim Iroko, a 41-year old Nigerian man who named his dog, Buhari.

In August 2016 Iroko was charged to court for naming his dog Buhari, an act that sparked a lot of controversies.

He was accused of harbouring hatred for President Muhammadu Buhari and his arrest trended on social media with nationwide criticism.

The case was reported to the police by one Haliru Umar from Sokoto State in August 2016 where the accused was charged for breach of peace.

Delivering judgement on the case, the Chief magistrate O.O. Adebo, ruled that the prosecutor failed to substantiate its case against Iroko and thus cleared out all the charges against him ‎

