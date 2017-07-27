Schlumberger Announces Second-Quarter 2017 Results

further weakness offshore in the US Gulf of Mexico. In US land, revenue grew 42% sequentially, a rate almost double that of the 23% increase in land rig count, driven primarily by hydraulic fracturing revenue that grew 68% as completions activity intensified and pricing continued to improve. Directional drilling revenue in US land was also higher as longer laterals requiring rotary steerable systems and advanced drillbit technologies continued to drive drilling intensity. Despite the significant costs associated with reactivating equipment, all of our US land product lines were profitable in the second quarter, driven by higher pricing, market share gains, improved operational efficiency, timely resource additions, and proactive supply chain management.

“In the international markets, revenue increased 4% sequentially, led by Europe/CIS/Africa as activity recovered from the winter slowdown in Russia and the North Sea. Latin America revenue increased due to higher reservoir characterization and drilling activities in the Mexico & Central America GeoMarket, as well as from increased unconventional land activity in Argentina. The Middle East & Asia Area benefited from a seasonal rebound in China, increased activities in Southeast Asia, and higher Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) activity in Iraq.

“Among the business segments, growth in the second quarter was led by the Production and Drilling Groups, where revenue increased sequentially by 14% and 6%, respectively, as hydraulic fracturing and directional drilling activity in US land accelerated. Reservoir Characterization Group revenue increased 9% due to higher international activities beyond the seasonal rebounds in the Russia & CIS and North Sea regions. Cameron Group revenue also increased 3% sequentially driven by higher project volume and product sales for Surface Systems and Valves & Measurement in North America.

“While the activity outlook in North America for the second half of the year remains robust, we are now also seeing more positive signs in the international markets with increases in activity and new project plans starting to emerge in several GeoMarkets. The strengthening in the international markets has so far been concentrated around land activity in Western Siberia and in the OPEC Gulf countries but we are now also seeing an increasing number of new offshore projects being prepared for tendering and final investment decision (FID) in many of the world’s shallow water basins.

“In this market, we continue to focus on serving our customers and driving our business forward, building on our successful efforts over the past three years of broadening our technology portfolio and increasing our addressable market, further streamlining our execution machine, and pursuing more collaborative and commercially aligned ways of working with new and existing customers.

“As part of this focus, we announced a new agreement yesterday to acquire a majority equity interest in the Eurasia Drilling Company (EDC). This extends the successful long-term relationship that we have enjoyed with EDC through the strategic alliance that we signed in 2011. Closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia.

“We also remain on track to close the OneStim